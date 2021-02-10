Cloudy skies, rains to persist today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area located 125 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar, and the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to PAGASA, the northern and eastern sections of Luzon, and the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.