Cloudy skies, rains to persist today, March 11

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Visayas and Mindanao due to the low pressure area (LPA) located 465 km east of General Santos.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

The northern and eastern sections of Luzon, and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

According to PAGASA, the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.