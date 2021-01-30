Cloudy skies, rains to persist today as northeast monsoon affects PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in the country today, Jan. 30, as the northeast monsoon affects the entire archipelago.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region will have these conditions, with flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.