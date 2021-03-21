Cloudy skies, rains to persist today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rains are still expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the Philippines.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

PAGASA said moderate to at times heavy rain showers due to thunderstorms are expected over portions of Zamboanga City, Basilan, Sulu, and Tabina in Zamboanga del Sur within the next one to two hours.

The weather bureau said lightning and strong winds are possible.

The rest of the Philippines, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as well.

PAGASA said extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.