Cloudy skies, rains to persist today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

PAGASA said moderate to at times heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in some areas of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon).

The weather bureau said these were due to thunderstorms.

The entire country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.