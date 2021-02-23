Cloudy skies, rains to persist today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, MIMAROPA, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Camarines Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area 105 km east of Infanta, Quezon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region and rest of Cagayan Valley, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The northern and eastern sections of Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.