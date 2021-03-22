Cloudy skies, rains to persist in PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was because of the tail-end of a frontal system affecting Northern Luzon, the easterlies affecting the rest of the country, and the northeast monsoon.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.