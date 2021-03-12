Cloudy skies, rains to persist in PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in the Philippines today, March 13.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the conditions were due to the Low Pressure Area estimated 210 km southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas, the rest of Luzon and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.