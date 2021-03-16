Cloudy skies, rains to persist in parts of the country today, March 16

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in parts of the country today, March 16.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Nueva Eciija, Bulacan, and the northern portion of Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of frontal system affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.