Cloudy skies, rains to persist in parts of PHL due to northeast monsoon, LPA

Localized thunderstorms expected in M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area estimated 100 km west southwest of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

The northern and eastern sections of Luzon, and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.