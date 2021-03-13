Cloudy skies, rains to persist due to LPA, tail-end of frontal system, northeast monsoon

Localized thunderstorms expected, too

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains will persist in the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and BARMM will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said this was due to the low pressure area located 75 kilometers east northeast of Puerto Princesa, Palawan and the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Central Luzon, Cagayan, and Isabela, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.