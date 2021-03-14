Cloudy skies, rains still expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in particular.

PAGASA said these were due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) spotted 70 km east northeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region and rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.