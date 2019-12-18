Cloudy skies, rains forecast in some parts of PHL due to easterlies

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in some areas today as the easterlies affect the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms.

Flash floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.