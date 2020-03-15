Cloudy skies, rains forecast in PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains as the northeast monsoon affects Northern and Central Luzon.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.