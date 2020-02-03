Featured News, National

Cloudy skies, rains forecast in parts of PHL today

on

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Feb. 3.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said  Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region  will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects the Philippines.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have  partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The entire archipelago, on the other hand, will have moderate  to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Related Posts