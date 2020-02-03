Cloudy skies, rains forecast in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Feb. 3.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects the Philippines.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The entire archipelago, on the other hand, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.