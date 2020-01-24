Cloudy skies, rains forecast in parts of PHL as easterlies affect eastern section of country

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today as the easterlies affect the eastern section.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Aurora, Quezon, Mindoro Oriental, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and CALABARZON, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also due to localized thunderstorms.