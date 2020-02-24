Cloudy skies, rains forecast in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, woll have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.