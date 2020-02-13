Cloudy skies, rains forecast in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga and Davao region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon and Visayas.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.