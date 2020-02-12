Cloudy skies, rains forecast in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country as the northeast monsoon affects the Philippines.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The eastern sections of Visayas and of Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.