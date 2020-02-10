Cloudy skies, rains forecast in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The northern section of Luzon and the eastern sections of Northern, Central and Southern Luzon, and Visayas and Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.