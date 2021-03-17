Cloudy skies, rains expected with easterlies affecting the Philippines

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are also expected over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

The same conditions will be experienced over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

According to PAGASA, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.