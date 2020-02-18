Cloudy skies, rains expected today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and light rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.