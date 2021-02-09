Cloudy skies, rains expected today due to trough of LPA, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today due to the trough of a low pressure area and the northeast monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical said Visayas, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA 75 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to PAGASA, the northern and eastern sections of Luzon, and eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.