Cloudy skies, rains expected today due to tail-end of frontal system, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon and the rest of Central Luzon.

According to PAGASA, due to the frontal system, Qurino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, Quezon, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Camarines provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

The rest of Central Luzon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon and Eastern Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.