Cloudy skies, rains expected today due to northeasterly surface windflow, easterlies

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the Philippines today, March 26.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and Babuyan Islands, in particular, will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the rest of the country.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.