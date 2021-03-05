Cloudy skies, rains expected today due to northeast monsoon, localized thunderstorms

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

The eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.