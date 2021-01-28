Cloudy skies, rains expected today as northeast monsoon affects Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region and MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and Eastern Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.