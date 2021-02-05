Cloudy skies, rains expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and the rest of Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The eastern section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.