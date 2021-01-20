Cloudy skies, rains expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Quezon, and Rizal will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the in tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, this time due to the low pressure area 210 km south southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Palawan and Mindanao.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, while Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.