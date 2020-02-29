Cloudy skies, rains expected today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and Babuyan Group,of Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains as the northeasterlies affect extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides due severe thunderstorms are possible.