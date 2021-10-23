Cloudy skies, rains expected on Sunday, Oct. 24

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila,Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora and Bulacan are due to a low pressure area and the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

PAGASA had said it was monitoring two low pressure areas, one off Palawan and another off Visayas.

The weather bureau said flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains, this time due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.