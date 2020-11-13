Cloudy skies, rains expected in PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, on the other hand.

PAGASA said this was due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas, Mindanao, and the rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.