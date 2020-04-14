Cloudy skies, rains expected in PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region and the province of Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains and thunderstorms as the tail-end of a cold front affects the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and the rest of CALABARZON will have cloudy skies woth isolated light rains due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.