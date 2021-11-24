Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of Visayas due to northeast monsoon, ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said Eastern Visayas, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, the weather bureau said.

It said these areas will have moderate to rough seas.