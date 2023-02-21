Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area estimated at 340 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 345 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

PAGASA said these were due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.