Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the PHL today, March 10

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the Philippines today, March 10.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area.

The LPA first spotted off eastern Mindanao entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday afternoon, and is now located 895 km east southeast of Davao City.

According to PAGASA, flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Visayas, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the northern and eastern sections of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.