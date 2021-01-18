Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, January 18.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area 100 km southwest of Cotabato City and the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Mindanao and Palawan.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Bicol Region, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms this time due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and the rest of CALABARZON will have cloudy skies with rains northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.