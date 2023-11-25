Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the PHL

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting Visayas and Mindanao while the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Oriental Mindoro, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Calabarzon, and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.