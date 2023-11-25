Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the PHL

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, Quezon, Laguna and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.