Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the country today, March 24

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rains are expected in parts of the country today, March 24.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga and Davao Region, Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon and the easterlies affecting the rest of the country except for Northern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.