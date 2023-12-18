Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the country

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its weather forecast today that Visayas, Mindanao, MIMAROPA, Quezon, Aurora and Bicol Region, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

It said these were due to the low pressure area west southwest of Zamboanga City and the shear line affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

The rest of Luzon and Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, according to the PAGASA weather forecast.

The weather bureau said extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

Visayas, the rest of Luzon, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.