Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the country

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and Babuyan Islands, in particular, will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.