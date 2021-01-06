Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today, January 6

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, January 6.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds from Northeast will prevail over the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA said those areas will have slight to moderate seas.

In Mindanao, PAGASA said Caraga, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, this time due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting the island group.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the eastern sections of Mindanao.

PAGASA said the coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, there will be light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.