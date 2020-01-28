Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today, Jan. 28

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 28.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects extreme Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.