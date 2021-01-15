Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today due to tail-end of frontal system, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in the country today, January 15,

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon and eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.