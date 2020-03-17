Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley and Aurora will experience these conditions as the northeast monsoon affects Northern and Central Luzon.
The rest of Northern, and Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.
PAGASA said Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms because of the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.
Metro Manila, and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.