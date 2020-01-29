Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 29.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley

will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms.