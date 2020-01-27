Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 27.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers as the easterlies affect Visayas and Mindanao, and due to localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.