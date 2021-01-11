Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rains are expected in parts of the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Visayas and Mindanao due to the tail-end of a frontal system (Shear line) affecting the eastern section of Visayas and the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, while the rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.