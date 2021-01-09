Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, January 9.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Also because of the northeast monsoon, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate waters.